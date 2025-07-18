“Health and safety of all attendees is our ultimate priority”: Popular Chesterfield family event cancelled

Tupton Carnival has been cancelled after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual family event which has been running in Tupton for over 20 years, was set to take place tomorrow (Saturday, July 19).

But yesterday evening (Thursday, July 17) Tupton Community Group, the event organiser, has announced that the carnival was cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the Met office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain which will be in place across Derbyshire from midnight untill 9pm tomorrow.

The Tupton Carnival has been cancelled after the Met Office issued a weather warning. The carnival has been a popular event in the village since 2003.

A spokesperson for Tupton Community Group said: “It’s with regret that we have decided to reach the difficult decision to cancel the carnival this Saturday.

"The health and safety of all attendees is our ultimate priority, hence reaching this decision.

"A number of stall holders and entertainers have been pulling out, clearly watching the forecast themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope to a arrange a scaled down event later and we will assess and inform when we got a plan. In the meantime we are sorry and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.

"The event takes a whole year to plan by our small team of volunteers and the disappointment is felt deeply by our amazing, very small team.”