'Healing' crystals unearthed after Derbyshire cave is jet washed

Jess Farrington inspects part of the new discovery. Picture: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press. www.fstoppress.com www.rkpphotography.co.uk

Previously covered in clay, the large seam of crystals, which some say have healing powers, was only unearthed when staff cleaned the cave walls with a jet-wash.

Part of the The Heights of Abraham attraction at Matlock Bath, the cave was once mined for fluorspar by the Victorians.

Leaders from Derbyshire Dales District Council and the region’s Tourist Board will officially re-open the cavern on Monday, May 17 following the latest relaxation of the pandemic restrictions.

Rupert Pugh (Development Director HOA) said: “Monday is a hugely significant day for tourism across England, so there just couldn’t be a better time to celebrate the re-opening of the Caverns here at the Heights and take a tour inside.