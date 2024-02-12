Headteacher ‘thrilled’ as Derbyshire junior school named ‘good’ by Ofsted - with inspectors saying it might be 'outstanding' if a full inspection was carried out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspectors said ‘the evidence gathered suggests that the grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out’.
In a report published at the end of last month, inspectors said: “The school has high expectations of all pupils. Great care, time and attention is taken to ensure that pupils feel safe, happy and ready to learn. Pupils achieve well. They thrive. Behaviour is extremely well managed. The school is a calm learning environment in which pupils flourish.”
The curriculum is ‘well sequenced’ and ‘scrupulously planned’ to make sure that pupils ‘securely gain the knowledge and skills that they need’. The teaching of reading is ‘extremely strong’. The school is committed to ensuring that all pupils can read with ‘confidence and enjoyment’.
Pupils with SEND receive effective support. In lessons, the learning is ambitious and suitably adapted for these pupils. Their needs are quickly identified and addressed. They achieve well.
Stonelow, which was the first Derbyshire school to receive a Trauma-Informed School award, puts students’ wellbeing first. Inspectors said that the pastoral care provided is ‘impressive’ and the report praised the staff for helping pupils to ‘gain in the knowledge needed to regulate their emotions and behaviour’.
Inspectors said that staff are ‘well trained’ and benefit from ‘high-quality professional development’. They enjoy working in partnership with other Dronfield schools.
Pupils, including the most vulnerable, benefit from a wide variety of opportunities outside of the curriculum. They have an appreciation of differing faiths and cultures. The school has received many awards for the way in which it promotes pupils’ wider development.
Co-head Jennifer Nabipour said: “We are all absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our Ofsted report and that the inspectors recognised how hard we work with pupils, families and the wider community to provide the very best support and education we can. We are looking forward to acting on the advice given to continue our journey to outstanding.”
The school, which has been rated as good since 2014, is planning to invite Ofsted back within two years for a full report with the expectation of being recognised as outstanding.