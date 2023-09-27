Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leys Junior School, on Flowery Leys Lane, Alfreton, was rated as good by inspectors.

The school, which has been rated as ‘good’ since 2014, was praised for creating a ‘happy community’ where staff care for pupils and ‘want the very best for them’.

Inspectors said: “Leaders, including governors, have a strong vision. They have ensured that values, including ambition and independence, are woven through every aspect of school life. Pupils and staff together form a happy community.

Headteacher has thanked staff, parents and pupils after Ofsted inspectors praised Leys Junior School in their recent report.

“Pupils enjoy coming to school. They behave well in lessons. Disruption in lessons is extremely rare and dealt with effectively. Pupils get along well together. Leaders make sure that there is a lot to do at break and lunchtime. Bullying is rare and dealt with well.”

The broad clubs and activities programme was highlighted in the report including cartoon drawing, singing and cooking classes. The school’s strong tradition of sports and physical activities was also complimented with dodgeball, basketball, and athletics being very popular among pupils.

Following the inspection, executive headteacher Nichola Way, said: “During the inspection, the inspector took time to speak to our children, staff and school community and learn about our school. We felt, because of this, that the inspector really captured the heart of Leys Junior, and the vision that we have for all our pupils.

