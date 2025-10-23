Headteacher thanks local community as Chesterfield primary school transforms 'drab space' into beautiful mini garden

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 17:38 BST
A Chesterfield primary school has opened a brand new garden area – which features four beautiful planters.

Walton Holymoorside Primary School at Holymoor Road in Chesterfield has unveiled a new garden space earlier today (Thursday, October 23).

The mini garden, which was designed by the school’s pupils, includes four planters – each representing a different season.

Plants were donated by Dobbie's Garden Centre and Parish Council, with children from the school’s gardening club working hard to make sure the garden looked impeccable for the official opening ceremony.

Ian Holmes, Headteacher at Holymoorside Primary School said: “It was a really lovely event. It was great to be able to thank and recognise all the very generous contributions from local people, Dobbie's Garden Centre and the council.

"It is a real example of the community coming together to turn a drab space into something that children can enjoy.”

Walton Holymoorside Primary School at Holymoor Road in Chesterfield has unveiled a new garden space earlier today (Thursday, October 23). Photo: Brian Eyre

A number of Holymoorside & Walton Parish Council representatives and Councillor Martin Thacker, a member for Brampton and Walton at North Est Derbyshire District Council attended the official opening ceremony.

A number of Holymoorside & Walton Parish Council representatives and Councillor Martin Thacker, a member for Brampton and Walton at North Est Derbyshire District Council attended the official opening ceremony. Photo: Brian Eyre

The mini garden, which was designed by the school’s pupils, includes four planters – each representing a different season. Photo: Brian Eyre

