Walton Holymoorside Primary School at Holymoor Road in Chesterfield has unveiled a new garden space earlier today (Thursday, October 23).

The mini garden, which was designed by the school’s pupils, includes four planters – each representing a different season.

Plants were donated by Dobbie's Garden Centre and Parish Council, with children from the school’s gardening club working hard to make sure the garden looked impeccable for the official opening ceremony.

Ian Holmes, Headteacher at Holymoorside Primary School said: “It was a really lovely event. It was great to be able to thank and recognise all the very generous contributions from local people, Dobbie's Garden Centre and the council.

"It is a real example of the community coming together to turn a drab space into something that children can enjoy.”

