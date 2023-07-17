News you can trust since 1855
Headteacher proud as 'talented' and 'hardworking' Derbyshire pupils put on 'amazing' Wizard of Oz performance

A Derbyshire headteacher has thanked the local community and staff for coming together to give young actors the platform to show their talent and hard work.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

Pupils from Heath Primary School worked incredibly hard over the last few weeks to put on the Wizard of Oz performance at the school.

Jonathan Lynch, the Executive Headteacher at Heath Primary School said: “The children have been amazing and we are so proud of them all. Mrs Hill, who orchestrated the whole show from beginning to end has worked tirelessly and so many staff have supported us along the way.

"We were so lucky to have some key sponsorship from Froggatt's haulage, GSM Electricals, SupplyGo, Kickers Dance Studio, Dark Scaffolding, Moorside Construction and Orbit Print Shop who all helped make this the amazing show it was.

Pupils from Heath Primary School have worked incredibly hard for the last weeks to put on the Wizard of Oz performance at the school. Pictured Heidi Wills as Dorothy, Beau Veriran as Tinman, Charlie Craven as Lion and Holly Whitlock as Scarecrow.Pupils from Heath Primary School have worked incredibly hard for the last weeks to put on the Wizard of Oz performance at the school. Pictured Heidi Wills as Dorothy, Beau Veriran as Tinman, Charlie Craven as Lion and Holly Whitlock as Scarecrow.
“The community, from parents and carers to staff and local businesses have come together to give our children the platform to show just how talented, confident and hardworking they are.”

