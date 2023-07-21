News you can trust since 1855
Headteacher ‘proud’ as small Chesterfield school ‘working hard to lay best foundations for children's future’ is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors have praised a school for making pupils feel safe and supporting the local community.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:04 BST

Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School at Manor Road, Brimington, has been rated ‘good’ in an Ofsted report. Inspectors praised the school for providing a great environment for pupils who behave well and enjoy learning.

In the report, inspectors said: “Pupils enjoy coming to this school because they feel safe and like to be with their friends. This is because positive, warm relationships are prioritised for all. Pupils care for each other. They know that if they have any worries or concerns, adults will listen and help them to sort it out.”

Ofsted officers found that pupils enjoy opportunities to take on different roles and responsibilities. Fruit monitors help peers to make healthy snack choices, while other pupils support younger children to develop table manners as part of ‘family dining’ at lunchtime.

The recently introduced rules of ‘be safe, be kind, be ready, and try your best’ have helped to improve behaviour in school and the ‘brilliant board’ used to celebrate pupils’ achievements has motivated pupils to work hard to receive the ‘star of the week’.

Following the report, ​Headteacher Katie Dennis said: “We are proud of each and every member of our school community. We are a small team but we work hard together to ensure we lay the best foundations for the children's future. For our children to have the best start to their learning and to be ready for the next steps of their education, we ensure we develop the whole child. We do this by nurturing their confidence, curiosity, creativity and kindness.”

Inspectors heard that parents and carers hold the school in high regard because it is central to its local community. One parent named Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery ‘an amazing little school’ and said that they ‘would recommend it to anyone.’

To support the Brimington community, the school has recently had a defibrillator fitted in front of its building.

Following the defibrillator fitting a spokesperson for Brimington Little Stars FC, a football club for young children, said: “I want to say thank you to everyone that donated to help make this possible and the headteacher of the school for working with us!”

