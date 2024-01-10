Headteacher pleased as Derbyshire primary school celebrates SIAMS inspection results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children, staff and parents at South Darley C.E. Primary School were delighted with the findings of their recent SIAMS Church School Inspection.

Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) explores ways in which the school’s theologically rooted Christian vision drives its work and enables the school to live up to its foundation as a church school.

Inspectors make one of two judgements – either that the school is living up to its foundation as a Church school, and is enabling pupils and adults to flourish, or that the school has strengths, but that there are also issues that leaders need to address as a matter of priority.

South Darley C.E. Primary School demonstrated it is ‘living up to its foundation as a church school and is enabling pupils and adults to flourish’.

The report reads: “There is a real sense of Christian love and fellowship as you enter the school. It is intrinsic and in every aspect of the life of the school. This is an inclusive and caring community where all are valued and treated with respect and kindness. As a result, this rural Church school has the feel of a loving family where there is a strong and positive sense of wellbeing."

Inspectors added: “Everyone at South Darley is nurtured and known as an individual, which creates a clear sense of belonging. Pupils live out the school vision and its associated vales through their care for each other. Parents are clear that South Darley is a place where their child’s needs are prioritised allowing all to succeed.”

Following the inspection, Headteacher, Paul Wilde, said: “We are really pleased that the report recognised the many strengths we have in providing for the children in our care, and that everyone is nurtured and valued for their individual qualities. The benefits of a small school like ours is that we know every child really well, creating the feel of a family”.