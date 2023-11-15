Headteacher ‘incredibly proud’ as ‘wonderful’ Chesterfield school celebrates good Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school, which is rated ‘good’ across all categories following its most recent Ofsted inspection, has been praised for nurturing the environment in which children flourish.

In the report published in October, inspectors said: “At ‘Team Holme Hall’, pupils aspire to be the best version of themselves. They enjoy their learning. They understand the need to be resilient and persevere when faced with challenges in their education. Pupils work hard in lessons. They are responsible, respectful and polite. They told inspectors that school was a happy and caring place to learn.”

The report highlighted many positives about the Chesterfield school including a well-considered curriculum which prioritises readind and a wide range of extra-curricular activities which encourages pupils to follow their talents and interests.

Students across the school have been praised for working hard in lessons, being responsible, respectful and polite. They told inspectors that school was a happy and caring place to learn.

Parents and carers told the inspectors that they appreciate the nurturing environment of the school as well as the communication between home and school. Many relish the opportunity to attend the school events, such as ‘Family cooking’ with their child.

Following the inspection, headteacher Jackie Littlechilds said: “As headteacher, I am incredibly proud of everything we've achieved at Holme Hall and I'm delighted that Ofsted has recognised just how wonderful our school is.

"The report truly captures the essence of the school in its opening paragraph: At 'Team Holme Hall' pupils aspire to be the best versions of themselves. They enjoy their learning. They told inspectors that school is a happy and caring place to learn.

"I couldn't be prouder of our brilliant staff team and of course our amazing children! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to achieve everything we have so far, and to our wonderful parents who support the school in so many ways. We really are Team Holme Hall!”