Headteacher 'incredibly proud' as ‘vibrant and inclusive’ Derbyshire primary school rated 'good' by Ofsted

Staveley Junior School has been rated as good across all inspected categories including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management. The school has continued to be named as ‘good’ since 2005.

Inspectors have praised the ‘vibrant and inclusive’ school’ which is ‘ambitious for all pupils to achieve well’.

The report reads: “Pupils understand the school motto of Dream, Believe, Achieve. Staff talk to pupils about what it means to have specific learning and life goals, and how to keep trying to achieve them. Pupils say this helps them to know the meaning and importance of being resilient."

Pupils and staff at Staveley Junior School are celebrating a ‘good’ Ofsted report following a recent inspection. Above is headteacher Sue Parkes with members of the school parliament.

The report highlighted many positives about the school including a clear focus on developing reading and “an ambitious curriculum in a broad range of subjects” which are sequenced “so that pupils have opportunities to revisit previous learning to help them to remember important knowledge”.

Students were praised for the respect they show towards each other and their good behaviour at social times. They were able to “talk with knowledge and understanding about difference and discrimination.”

Inspectors were impressed at how children took on responsibility and led a number of activities within school. The inspectors commented that pupils are ‘happy and proud to attend Staveley Junior School.’

Parents and carers said that they valued the extensive support provided by school and that it ‘helps all pupils flourish’. They particularly valued the work in school around supporting mental health and wellbeing for both children and families, as well as the in-school workshops that help them to support their child.

Following the inspection, headteacher Sue Parkes said: “I am incredibly proud that the inspectors could see so many positives when they visited Staveley Junior School. We really are a true learning community where everybody strives to help our children meet their full potential.