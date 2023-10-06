Headteacher ‘incredibly proud’ as two schools celebrate good Ofsted results within 18 months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ofsted inspectors rated Penny Acres Primary School in Holmesfield, as good following a visit in July. Inspectors praised teachers for setting high expectations and named pupils’ behaviour as ‘exemplary’.
In the report, they said: “Pupils experience a high-quality personal, health and social education curriculum. They receive effective guidance. They know how to keep themselves healthy and safe.
"Pupils learn the importance of community. They understand the value of seeing beyond themselves and working together. Pupils describe their school and community as a large family.”
Teachers have been praised for delivering their lessons with ‘great skill and enthusiasm’ as well as for a ‘strong provision for pupils with SEND.
Pupils told inspectors that they feel ‘proud’ and ‘lucky’ to attend Penny Acres – stressing that they are ‘well educated, included and kept safe.’
This comes only 18 months after a good Ofsted rating was given to Wigley Primary School in Old Brampton – part of the Federation of Penny Acres and Wigley Primary Schools.
In both Penny Acres Primary and Wigley Primary inspections were impressed by the focus on ethos, culture, safeguarding procedures and well-structured curriculum, highlighting the importance of reading.
Dave Ratcliffe, executive headteacher at Federation of Penny Acres and Wigley Primary Schools, said: “Whilst many would shudder at the thought of two Ofsted inspections in 18 months, the Federation staff and I saw our inspections as an opportunity to showcase the fabulous work that we do. Wigley and Penny Acres have quite rightly been recognised as being good schools and although small, they offer fantastic learning environments, a family feel, care, support and a broad and ambitious curriculum. Put simply, my children and staff love coming to school.
“I am incredibly proud of all of the staff, pupils and wider school communities for the service that we provide – a service which has made both schools increasingly popular over the last few years. With our numbers the highest they have ever been, and with families traveling from far and wide to be part of our schools, we look forward to what the future holds and will continue to strive to provide the best possible educational experience for our pupils.”