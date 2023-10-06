Headteacher ‘incredibly proud’ as two schools celebrate good Ofsted results within 18 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted inspectors rated Penny Acres Primary School in Holmesfield, as good following a visit in July. Inspectors praised teachers for setting high expectations and named pupils’ behaviour as ‘exemplary’.

In the report, they said: “Pupils experience a high-quality personal, health and social education curriculum. They receive effective guidance. They know how to keep themselves healthy and safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils learn the importance of community. They understand the value of seeing beyond themselves and working together. Pupils describe their school and community as a large family.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive headteacher David Ratcliffe celebrates with pupils at Penny Acres Primary.

Teachers have been praised for delivering their lessons with ‘great skill and enthusiasm’ as well as for a ‘strong provision for pupils with SEND.

Pupils told inspectors that they feel ‘proud’ and ‘lucky’ to attend Penny Acres – stressing that they are ‘well educated, included and kept safe.’

This comes only 18 months after a good Ofsted rating was given to Wigley Primary School in Old Brampton – part of the Federation of Penny Acres and Wigley Primary Schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In both Penny Acres Primary and Wigley Primary inspections were impressed by the focus on ethos, culture, safeguarding procedures and well-structured curriculum, highlighting the importance of reading.

This comes only 18 months after a good Ofsted rating was given to Wigley Primary School in Old Brampton – part of the Federation of Penny Acres & Wigley Primary Schools.

Dave Ratcliffe, executive headteacher at Federation of Penny Acres and Wigley Primary Schools, said: “Whilst many would shudder at the thought of two Ofsted inspections in 18 months, the Federation staff and I saw our inspections as an opportunity to showcase the fabulous work that we do. Wigley and Penny Acres have quite rightly been recognised as being good schools and although small, they offer fantastic learning environments, a family feel, care, support and a broad and ambitious curriculum. Put simply, my children and staff love coming to school.