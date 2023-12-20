Headteacher 'incredibly proud' as Derbyshire school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

William Gilbert Endowed Church of England Primary School in Duffield is celebrating an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

The primary, which is located at Vicarage Lane, Duffield, has been rated as ‘outstanding’ across all categories after an Ofsted visit last month. The school and nursery, which is part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, has managed to hold on to the top rating it previously received after a visit in 2008.

Inspectors praised the ‘exceptional school’ where ‘pupils flourish’ as ‘differences between people are nurtured and valued’.

The report reads: “The vision for excellence permeates throughout the school. William Gilbert has exceptionally high expectations of all pupils to achieve, across each area of the curriculum. Pupils thrive academically and in their wider personal development.”

The inspectors have complimented the pupils’ behaviour and named it ‘exemplary’ as children ‘know what is expected of them and they live up to those expectations.’

Ofsted visitors also found that younger pupils ‘get off to a flying start’ and the school’s curriculum ‘flows seamlessly’ from the early years in Nursery and Reception to Year 6, also noting that ‘the Christian ethos of the school supports pupils to develop strong moral values’.