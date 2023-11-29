Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy in Chesterfield is celebrating success after a big improvement in its Ofsted rating.

Headteacher Katherine Richards (left) and Year 1 teacher Rachael Jarvis (right) celebrate a 'good' Ofsted rating with pupils at Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy.

Following a visit from inspectors in October, Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy has been rated as ‘good’ across all areas including quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision.

The Chesterfield school previously held the lowest ‘inadequate’ rating following an inspection in 2018.

In 2019 the school joined Redhill Academy Trust and since then has been converted into an academy.

The report reads: “The multi-academy trust has provided effective support for the school during their tireless efforts to improve. Expectations of what pupils can achieve have risen significantly since joining the trust."

Ofsted inspectors praised the relationships between pupils and staff, which are ‘built on trust and mutual respect’, with staff ‘providing the best possible education for pupils.’

The ‘well-organised and interesting’ curriculum led by ‘skilled’ leaders has been complimented for covering a ‘broad range of subjects’.

Further recognition was given to the school being a ‘highly inclusive’ place to learn, where pupils with special educational needs are supported to access the full curriculum, keep up with their peers and play an active part in school life.