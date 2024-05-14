Headteacher 'immensely proud' as Derbyshire junior school improves Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Ilkeston junior school is celebrating after it has been graded ‘good’ by Ofsted in a new report.

Kensington Junior Academy, on St John’s Road in Ilkeston, has been rated good across all categories including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management following a recent Ofsted isnpection.

It’s a great success for the junior school, which has around 200 pupils on its roll, as it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ during its last full inspection in 2017 – before being transformed into an academy.

Ofsted inspectors noticed a lot of improvements in the last years and in the new report published on May 13, the school has been hailed as a ‘welcoming and friendly’ place with ‘confident learners who are proud to be part of its community’.

Kensington Junior Academy in Ilkeston is celebrating a good Ofsted rating.

The report reads: “Pupils live up to the school’s values of ‘inspire, believe and achieve. They feel happy and safe here. They are respectful and understanding of others.

"Staff at the school feel valued. They know that school leaders consider their workload and well-being. They are proud to work at the school.”

Inspectors also praised the school’s pastoral support and the ‘well-planned and ambitious’ curriculum as well as the ‘effective’ safeguarding measures.

Becky Turner, Headteacher, at Kensington Junior Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of this report, which is a testament to the dedication of our staff, pupils, parents and community.

“Since I joined the school two years ago, we have worked hard to ensure that pupils achieve academic and personal success. It is very encouraging to see our collective efforts and achievements recognised, and thanks to the backing of Djanogly Learning Trust.”

Kensington Junior Academy is part of Djanogly Learning Trust, which sponsors ten schools in the East Midlands. The Trust is praised in the report for playing an ‘integral role’ in the school’s success and working well with school leaders and governors.