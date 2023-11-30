Headteacher delighted as Derbyshire school secures best ever Ofsted rating
The school has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories. It was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’.
The report reads: “This is a school where all staff want the very best for their pupils. They have high aspirations and promote the school’s values of ambition, teamwork, honesty and kindness. Pupils are polite and friendly. They engage with adults well.”
Pupils behaviour was complimented as well as how students conduct themselves well in and around the school.
Deb Elsdon, Headteacher at Heritage High School, said: “Since the beginning of my Headship at Heritage High School, I have been very proud of our students and school community. I am delighted with the Ofsted judgement as this reflects the Heritage Way of 100% kindness and 100% consistency as all staff and students demonstrate our values every single day.
"I am particularly proud, but not surprised to see that Ofsted have recognised the positive relationships within our school, the polite and friendly students and the strength of our culture and ambitious curriculum.
“As the Headteacher of our wonderful school, I believe in genuine inclusion and high expectations for all students and am pleased that we are enhancing life choices for all. It is a privilege to serve the community and I am grateful for the support of all students, families, and staff.
"We will continue to ensure that our school prepares students for life in modern Britain, working together for the benefit of all. This is the best Ofsted judgement in the history of Heritage High School, and we are all incredibly proud.”
Wesley Davies, CEO at The Two Counties Trust which the school belongs to, said: “I would like to congratulate students, families, governors, and staff on securing a good Ofsted judgment for Heritage High School the first good judgement in the school’s history. Secondly, I would like to thank the whole community for their work which has led to this collective success. We are of course delighted with the report and the verbal feedback provided by the inspectors but equally as committed to securing even more improvements over the coming weeks, months, and years.”