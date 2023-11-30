Headteacher delighted as Derbyshire school secures best ever Ofsted rating

Heritage High School in Clowne is celebrating the best Ofsted rating in its history following a recent inspection.

The school has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories. It was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’.

The report reads: “This is a school where all staff want the very best for their pupils. They have high aspirations and promote the school’s values of ambition, teamwork, honesty and kindness. Pupils are polite and friendly. They engage with adults well.”

Pupils behaviour was complimented as well as how students conduct themselves well in and around the school.

Deb Elsdon, Headteacher at Heritage High School, said: “Since the beginning of my Headship at Heritage High School, I have been very proud of our students and school community. I am delighted with the Ofsted judgement as this reflects the Heritage Way of 100% kindness and 100% consistency as all staff and students demonstrate our values every single day.

"I am particularly proud, but not surprised to see that Ofsted have recognised the positive relationships within our school, the polite and friendly students and the strength of our culture and ambitious curriculum.

“As the Headteacher of our wonderful school, I believe in genuine inclusion and high expectations for all students and am pleased that we are enhancing life choices for all. It is a privilege to serve the community and I am grateful for the support of all students, families, and staff.

"We will continue to ensure that our school prepares students for life in modern Britain, working together for the benefit of all. This is the best Ofsted judgement in the history of Heritage High School, and we are all incredibly proud.”