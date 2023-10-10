News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Headteacher delighted as Derbyshire school celebrates good Ofsted rating with outstanding elements

A Derbyshire school has been rated outstanding across three categories – and good in the remaining two.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and sixth-form provision at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School were rated ‘outstanding’ during the recent Ofsted inspection, while the quality of education as well as leadership and management, were named ‘good’.

Inspectors praised the school for creating a ‘calm and pleasant’ environment where pupils enjoy an ‘array of opportunities to learn about the wider world’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the report, inspectors said: “The school’s core value of ‘success with care’ is at the heart of everything it does. Leaders have high expectations of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The school meets the needs of most pupils.

Headteacher Martyn Cooper is celebrating a successful Ofsted visit with students. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and sixth-form provision at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School were rated ‘outstanding’ during the recent Ofsted inspection, while the quality of education as well as leadership and management, were named ‘good’.Headteacher Martyn Cooper is celebrating a successful Ofsted visit with students. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and sixth-form provision at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School were rated ‘outstanding’ during the recent Ofsted inspection, while the quality of education as well as leadership and management, were named ‘good’.
Headteacher Martyn Cooper is celebrating a successful Ofsted visit with students. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and sixth-form provision at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School were rated ‘outstanding’ during the recent Ofsted inspection, while the quality of education as well as leadership and management, were named ‘good’.
Most Popular

"Pupils are responsible, resilient and reflective learners. Behaviour at the school is exceptional. Relationships between staff and pupils are extremely positive. Pupils are respectful. Bullying is rare and is dealt with swiftly by leaders. As a result, pupils say that they feel safe and happy here.”

The school’s ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum has also been highlighted in the report while personal development plans have been named very impressive. Teachers were praised for ‘strong’ subject knowledge and ‘effective feedback’ that makes the sixth-form provision a ‘real strength’ of the school.

Martyn Cooper, headteacher at Henry Fanshawe, said: “As a school community we are delighted with the positive Ofsted report that we received following our July inspection. With the implementation of a new, more challenging inspection framework and the tumultuous times of recent years with the pandemic and lasting impact of this, we are especially pleased with achieving a judgement of outstanding in a number of areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was great to see that Ofsted recognised that we have ‘a calm and pleasant school’ and that ‘success with care is at the heart’ of everything we do. We pride ourselves on the strength of our relationships, which were evident as being ‘extremely positive’ between staff and students.

"A tremendous number of people work incredibly hard to make the school a success and we are thrilled that their endeavours and commitment to Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School have achieved such a strong report. We continue with our hard work to sustain the standards and continue to provide the best possible educational experience for the children in our care.”

Related topics:OfstedTeachersDerbyshireInspectors