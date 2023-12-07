Headteacher ‘delighted’ as Derbyshire primary school rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kirk Hallam school, with about 350 pupils on the roll, has been rated as ‘good’ across all the categories following a recent Ofsted visit.

Inspectors praised the primary which has maintained its ‘good’ rating since 2013 for providing a ‘happy’, ‘nurtuting’ and ‘inclusive school, where ‘pupils love coming’.

The ‘good’ quality of education and the ‘well-trained’ staff who have high expectations for pupils’ learning have also been complimented. Inspectors found that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are very well supported to succeed.

The report reads: “Staff have worked hard to improve the curriculum further. It has been planned to support pupils’ success in knowing and remembering more. There is a focus on developing children’s vocabulary right from the start.”

The school has also been praised for offering various clubs and activities, that pupils enjoy, including the ‘wake up and jog’ club and the scooter club. The behaviour and attitudes have been highlighted as well – with pupils feeling safe and bullying occurring ‘rarely’.

Inspectors added: “Parents and carers speak of the school with high regard. Relationships between staff and pupils are respectful and positive. Staff are proud to work at the school. They feel valued. They say that senior leaders have everyone’s wellbeing at the heart of all they do.

"Classrooms are calm. Pupils are focused on their learning. They enjoy their lessons and can recall much of what they have learned. They behave well.”

Folllowing the inspection, Rachel Crowther, the headteacher at Dallimore Primary and Nursery School, said: “We are delighted to have received a 'Good' Ofsted rating. The inspectors recognised the hard work that the staff team has put in over the last few years in order to develop and deliver a curriculum that is inclusive, has high expectations for all pupils and strives to ensure that pupils have opportunities to promote positive attitudes towards their learning.