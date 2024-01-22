Headteacher 'beyond proud' as 'fantastic' Derbyshire infant school celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
Ofsted inspectors have praised the school, which is a part of Pinxton Village Academies, for providing a ‘vibrant learning community’ and implementing a ‘well-designed’ curriculum.
The report reads: “The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve and how they should behave. Pupils show resilience and a commitment to learning. Their behaviour is exemplary."Inspectors found that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from the ‘aspirational curriculum’.
A wide range of enriching after-school clubs for children and playtime games was praised for supporting children to socialise and take turns.
Following the inspection, Headteacher Anne Ingle said: “I am beyond proud of the outstanding result for Longwood. I am incredibly lucky to work with a dedicated team who make every moment count for our children.
"It was wonderful that the inspectors understood and recognised our fantastic school, children and community, -not just for its academic achievements, but for all the holistic ones. Our children are kind and thoughtful they care for one another, and these are important life qualities both now and for their futures.
"It is wonderful for the community of Pinxton to have the school recognised so positively. We love our school as we do all of our Pinxton Village Academy schools, and we are proud of the grading.”
Deputy Head, Bethany Dickson added: “The phrase ‘it takes a whole village to raise a child’ seems very apt, as it’s only by the whole school community working together that we can ensure all our children can achieve beyond their potential, and I am delighted that the magic of Pinxton has been recognised by Ofsted.”
Pupils from Year 2 also wanted to share their thoughts about the report and what makes their school special when the news was shared.
Grayson Henry commented: “I am proud of my school because of all the learning we get to do.”
Theodore Thompson added: “I love my school because lunch times are full of colouring, sports and games!”
Frankie Repton said: “I am proud of my school because everyone is kind and helpful.”
Dolcie Voyse said the school was a ‘creative place’ and Eleanor Elliott-Cruddas added that the she feels that the ‘school keeps her safe’.
Pinxton Village Academies are part of the Flying High Partnership multi academy trust, and Chris Wheatley, founder and CEO was delighted with the news.
He said: “Longwood Infant Academy thoroughly deserve this Outstanding rating. A huge well done to the children, families and to the staff who have worked so hard to make this school a fantastic place for children to grow and learn.
“Under such effective leadership, all three schools making up the Pinxton Village Academies are now delivering the highest calibre of education to the children in the community, transforming educational outcomes for the better, and importantly, the future life chances of children. Well done to everyone! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this fantastic community.”