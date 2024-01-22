Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted inspectors have praised the school, which is a part of Pinxton Village Academies, for providing a ‘vibrant learning community’ and implementing a ‘well-designed’ curriculum.

The report reads: “The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve and how they should behave. Pupils show resilience and a commitment to learning. Their behaviour is exemplary."Inspectors found that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from the ‘aspirational curriculum’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wide range of enriching after-school clubs for children and playtime games was praised for supporting children to socialise and take turns.

Ofsted inspectors have praised the school, which is a part of Pinxton Village Academies, for providing a ‘vibrant learning community’ and implementing a ‘well-designed’ curriculum.

Following the inspection, Headteacher Anne Ingle said: “I am beyond proud of the outstanding result for Longwood. I am incredibly lucky to work with a dedicated team who make every moment count for our children.

"It was wonderful that the inspectors understood and recognised our fantastic school, children and community, -not just for its academic achievements, but for all the holistic ones. Our children are kind and thoughtful they care for one another, and these are important life qualities both now and for their futures.

"It is wonderful for the community of Pinxton to have the school recognised so positively. We love our school as we do all of our Pinxton Village Academy schools, and we are proud of the grading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Head, Bethany Dickson added: “The phrase ‘it takes a whole village to raise a child’ seems very apt, as it’s only by the whole school community working together that we can ensure all our children can achieve beyond their potential, and I am delighted that the magic of Pinxton has been recognised by Ofsted.”

Longwood Infant Academy in Pixton is rated as ‘outstanding’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Pupils from Year 2 also wanted to share their thoughts about the report and what makes their school special when the news was shared.

Grayson Henry commented: “I am proud of my school because of all the learning we get to do.”

Theodore Thompson added: “I love my school because lunch times are full of colouring, sports and games!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Repton said: “I am proud of my school because everyone is kind and helpful.”

Dolcie Voyse said the school was a ‘creative place’ and Eleanor Elliott-Cruddas added that the she feels that the ‘school keeps her safe’.

Pinxton Village Academies are part of the Flying High Partnership multi academy trust, and Chris Wheatley, founder and CEO was delighted with the news.

He said: “Longwood Infant Academy thoroughly deserve this Outstanding rating. A huge well done to the children, families and to the staff who have worked so hard to make this school a fantastic place for children to grow and learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad