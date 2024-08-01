Cooper Swan, 4, has been left disappointed after his electric bike was stolen last night (July 31) – just before a race he was meant to take part in this weekend.

A mum of a four-year-old boy is appealing for help to find her son's stolen bike – after the little racer burst into tears when she broke the news to him.

Cooper Swan, 4, has been left upset after his electric bike was stolen last night (July 31) – just before a race he was meant to take part in Wales this weekend.

Melissa Duffy, Cooper’s mum said: “Cooper is absolutely heartbroken. He is just four so he couldn’t understand that he would have to miss his race this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He asked me ‘Does it mean that I can’t race?’ and when I told him, he burst in tears. It's heartbreaking that somebody could do that to a four-year-old.”

The bike was stolen at around 9.40 pm on Wednesday 31 July from a van parked in Royal Approach in Chellaston.

The bike was stolen from Copper’s parents' van parked in front of their house in Chellaston around 9.40 pm. The bike is an E 5 model with special bolts installed specially to cater for Cooper’s height – as this type of bike is usually used by the kids from the age of six.

Melissa said: “My partner parked the van, put Cooper to bed and had a cup of tea, that’s when they took the bike.

"There were three bikes in the back of the van and they just took Cooper’s racing bike, they left the other ones. It was very well organised as they came with blockers for our CCTV and security systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We later had a look at the neighbour's CCTV camera and it literally took them 45 seconds to steal his bike.”

Cooper first tried riding a small bike at just 18 months old and fell in love with the sport.

Cooper first had a go at riding a small bike at just 18 months old and fell in love with the sport. He moved to a bigger bike at the age of two and for the last four months, he has been regularly taking part in races on the weekends.

Melissa said: “He lives and breathes motocross. He has a motocross-themed bedroom and it is filled with trophies. He's one of the youngest kids in the country racing.

“His dad's always rode and I've grown up in a family where motocross was always present with my brother taking part in races regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even before Cooper was born, he was around motocross tracks while in my tummy. He has just always been around the sport.

Melissa Duffy, Cooper's mum, said that he lives and breathes motocross.

"He loves riding and has been even riding over in Iceland. We wanted to get him out to get him to race in America at a huge championship in America, we were saving up to take him.

“Now we will not be able to do that if we need to save up for a new bike. My two-year-old daughter is riding a little electric bike as well and we were meant to buy her a bike for Christmas but we can’t afford that if we have to buy a new bike for Cooper.”

The family has launched an appeal with a £500 award for anyone who can return the bike. Anyone with any information can contact Callum Swan at 07850586375.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa added: “Can you please help share and raise awareness? Cooper is third in the championship for this weekend and he now has no bike. He is meant to be taking part in a race organised by his dad next week in Derbyshire. It’s a one-off bike with no other like it in the country.”

Anyone who knows where the bike could be, should contact Cooper's dad or Derbyshire police.

Cooper’s parents have also reported the theft to police and an investigation has been launched.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received reports of an electric motocross bike being stolen in Derby.

“The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Wednesday 31 July when the bike was stolen from a van parked in Royal Approach. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d urge anyone with any information to contact us quoting the reference 24*456465.”Anyone who has any information should contact Derbyshire Police at any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.