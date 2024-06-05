Hay fever warning as high pollen levels expected in Derbyshire tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a warning as high pollen levels are expected tomorrow (June 6).

The Met Office has issued a warning to hayfever sufferers as ‘high’ pollen levels are expected across large parts of the country tomorrow. This is due to warm weather after a period of consistent rainfall leading suppressed pollen to be released at once.

Areas affected by the pollen will be The South West, South East and East of England as well as Wales, Yorkshire and Humber and East Midlands – including Derbyshire.

The Met Office predicts that grass pollen levels will rise across the East Midlands tomorrow (June 6) as warm weather is forecast. Nettle, dock and plantain pollen levels are set to be high as well. Cladosporium pollen levels are expected to remain medium and Leptosphaeria pollen levels may rise after rain.

An alert, issued by the National Pollen Aerobiology Research Unit earlier this week, reads: “A high risk in the South, Midlands, East Anglia & South & Mid Wales on sunny days at 17°C and above.