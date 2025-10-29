Centuries-old coaching inns and countryside taverns are among places where phantoms are present.
Evidence of spectral beings in the county’s watering holes is also covered in Dr Paul Lee’s two books, UK Haunted Hospitality and UK Haunted Hospitality: Volume 2: Hotels and other Accommodation.
1. The Nag's Head, Newbold
Phantom footsteps, described as quick and heavy, were recorded by the landlord and his family in The Nag's Head, Newbold in 1960. Photo: Google
2. Traveller's Rest, Brough
This pub is haunted by a farm girl who died after falling down the stairs trying to escape a drunken labourer on Christmas Eve. A phantom woman in black has also been seen around the inn holding a large set of old fashioned keys. Photo: Google
3. Miners Arms, Eyam
This inn is haunted by a 17th century landlady who died after being thrown down the stairs. The ghosts of two young girls, believed to have died in a fire 400 years ago, have been seen skipping and giggling. The Miners Arms is also haunted by a woman dressed in black. Photo: Google
4. The Peacock, Bakewell
Reports of a ghostly figure in the doorway of The Peacock, a maid in holiday apartments which were originally stables, beer taps in the cellar being mysteriously turned off have been part of folklore for years. However, the proprietor told Dr Paul Lee in February 2024 that there were "no ghosts" as they didn't exist. Photo: Google