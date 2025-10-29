A phantom Cavalier has been spotted inside and outside of the Eyre Arms, Hassop, and is believed to have been the cause of several near accidents as drivers swerve to avoid him.placeholder image
Haunted Derbyshire pubs: Ghostly Cavalier and phantom children among supernatural sightings

By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:27 GMT
Derbyshire has been named as one of the most haunted regions in the UK, with pubs topping the table for spooky sightings in hospitality venues around the county.

Centuries-old coaching inns and countryside taverns are among places where phantoms are present.

The Paranormal Database reveals 28 recorded ghost sightings in Derbyshire hospitality venues in a study released by print supplier Where The Trade Buys.

Evidence of spectral beings in the county’s watering holes is also covered in Dr Paul Lee’s two books, UK Haunted Hospitality and UK Haunted Hospitality: Volume 2: Hotels and other Accommodation.

Phantom footsteps, described as quick and heavy, were recorded by the landlord and his family in The Nag's Head, Newbold in 1960.

1. The Nag's Head, Newbold

Phantom footsteps, described as quick and heavy, were recorded by the landlord and his family in The Nag's Head, Newbold in 1960.

This pub is haunted by a farm girl who died after falling down the stairs trying to escape a drunken labourer on Christmas Eve. A phantom woman in black has also been seen around the inn holding a large set of old fashioned keys.

2. Traveller's Rest, Brough

This pub is haunted by a farm girl who died after falling down the stairs trying to escape a drunken labourer on Christmas Eve. A phantom woman in black has also been seen around the inn holding a large set of old fashioned keys.

This inn is haunted by a 17th century landlady who died after being thrown down the stairs. The ghosts of two young girls, believed to have died in a fire 400 years ago, have been seen skipping and giggling. The Miners Arms is also haunted by a woman dressed in black.

3. Miners Arms, Eyam

This inn is haunted by a 17th century landlady who died after being thrown down the stairs. The ghosts of two young girls, believed to have died in a fire 400 years ago, have been seen skipping and giggling. The Miners Arms is also haunted by a woman dressed in black.

Reports of a ghostly figure in the doorway of The Peacock, a maid in holiday apartments which were originally stables, beer taps in the cellar being mysteriously turned off have been part of folklore for years. However, the proprietor told Dr Paul Lee in February 2024 that there were "no ghosts" as they didn't exist.

4. The Peacock, Bakewell

Reports of a ghostly figure in the doorway of The Peacock, a maid in holiday apartments which were originally stables, beer taps in the cellar being mysteriously turned off have been part of folklore for years. However, the proprietor told Dr Paul Lee in February 2024 that there were "no ghosts" as they didn't exist.

