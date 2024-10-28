Harry Potter Hogwarts Express star exhibit at Chesterfield model railway show

The recreation of Hogwarts and the Hogsmeade village train station from the wizarding world of Harry Potter was built during the Covid lockdowns by club member Malcolm Wilkinson.

Complete with dragons, a Forbidden Forest and Hagrid’s hut, itadds a little extra magic to proceedings whenever it goes on show.

The two-day event at St Leonard's Church attracted a steady stream of appreciation from visitors young and old.

Based at Staveley Workshops, the group has been staging exhibitions since 1981, and their exhibitions feature many other real-world recreations which are just as impressive in their intricacy and historical accuracy.