Harry Potter Hogwarts Express star exhibit at Chesterfield model railway show

By Ed Dingwall
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:57 BST
The Chesterfield Railway Modellers held their autumn exhibition over the weekend and among the dazzling display of artistic and engineering skills, one layout was especially spellbinding.

The recreation of Hogwarts and the Hogsmeade village train station from the wizarding world of Harry Potter was built during the Covid lockdowns by club member Malcolm Wilkinson.

Complete with dragons, a Forbidden Forest and Hagrid’s hut, itadds a little extra magic to proceedings whenever it goes on show.

The two-day event at St Leonard's Church attracted a steady stream of appreciation from visitors young and old.

Based at Staveley Workshops, the group has been staging exhibitions since 1981, and their exhibitions feature many other real-world recreations which are just as impressive in their intricacy and historical accuracy.

To learn more about their work, go to chesterfieldrailwaymodellers.co.uk or their Brockwell Lane YouTube channel.

-

1. Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition

- Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
-

2. Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition

- Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
-

3. Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition

- Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
-

4. Chesterfield Railway Modellers exhibition

- Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHarry Potter
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice