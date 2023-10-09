News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
The whole town fell under a magical spell for the weekendThe whole town fell under a magical spell for the weekend
The whole town fell under a magical spell for the weekend

Harry Potter fans land in Derbyshire for Wizarding Weekend event

Harry Potter fans parked their broomsticks in Derbyshire at the weekend as muggles mingled with magic-lovers for a special Wizarding Weekend event
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST

The fun-filled event saw Potter fans head to Wirksworth to enjoy stalls and magical activities, with many getting into the spirit with cosplay and fancy dress outfits.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We would like to thank everyone who visited Wirksworth for bringing such a wonderful happy atmosphere to the day. We would like to thank the stallholders and shop owners who went out of their way to enter into the spirit of the occasion, making so many people very happy.

“Finally we would like to thank our outstanding volunteers for helping to make the event safe, lively and for keeping visitors well informed; we really could not have held the Wizarding Day without you all.

“The Wizarding Day will return for its fifth year in 2024 but the committee of grand wizards and witches has yet to announce the date.

“This year, the Wirksworth Wizarding Day was raising money for Wirksworth Colts FC and Wirksworth Skatepark.”

Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured these great pictures from the event.

Harry Potter fans got into the spirit of the event

1. Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend

Harry Potter fans got into the spirit of the event Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Visitors with Hogwwarts scarves and wands at the ready

2. Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend

Visitors with Hogwwarts scarves and wands at the ready Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
The Hogwarts Express was in town too!

3. Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend

The Hogwarts Express was in town too! Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Even the famous flying car from the series dropped into town

4. Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend

Even the famous flying car from the series dropped into town Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire