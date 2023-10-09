Harry Potter fans land in Derbyshire for Wizarding Weekend event

Harry Potter fans parked their broomsticks in Derbyshire at the weekend as muggles mingled with magic-lovers for a special Wizarding Weekend event

The fun-filled event saw Potter fans head to Wirksworth to enjoy stalls and magical activities, with many getting into the spirit with cosplay and fancy dress outfits.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We would like to thank everyone who visited Wirksworth for bringing such a wonderful happy atmosphere to the day. We would like to thank the stallholders and shop owners who went out of their way to enter into the spirit of the occasion, making so many people very happy.

“Finally we would like to thank our outstanding volunteers for helping to make the event safe, lively and for keeping visitors well informed; we really could not have held the Wizarding Day without you all.

“The Wizarding Day will return for its fifth year in 2024 but the committee of grand wizards and witches has yet to announce the date.

“This year, the Wirksworth Wizarding Day was raising money for Wirksworth Colts FC and Wirksworth Skatepark.”

Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured these great pictures from the event.

Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend Harry Potter fans got into the spirit of the event

Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend Visitors with Hogwwarts scarves and wands at the ready

Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend The Hogwarts Express was in town too!

Wirksworth Wizarding Weekend Even the famous flying car from the series dropped into town