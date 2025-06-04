Electric vehicle charging stations are planned for the visitors car park at Hardwick Hall.

Raw Charging Ltd have submitted an application to Bolsover District Council seeking consent to install three charging stations, a feeding pillar and underground cabling to connect to the internal electrical supply within the visitor reception building. Six of the existing parking bays would be used for electric vehicle charging.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander launched a consultation in December 2024 to ask views from industry on how to deliver on the manifesto commitment to restore the 2030 phase out date for new purely petrol and diesel cars. The consultation is part of a wider push to make it easier and cheaper for drivers to charge their electric cars and follows a £2.3 billion investment from the UK government to support domestic manufacturers and consumers switch to EVs. Data shows that one in four new cars sold in November 2024 was an EV, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders – a 58% increase on November 2023. Owners are seeing the benefits with 97% saying they do not want to go back to petrol and diesel cars.