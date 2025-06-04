Hardwick Hall visitors car park in planning application for electric vehicles charging stations
Raw Charging Ltd have submitted an application to Bolsover District Council seeking consent to install three charging stations, a feeding pillar and underground cabling to connect to the internal electrical supply within the visitor reception building. Six of the existing parking bays would be used for electric vehicle charging.
A statement in support of the application for full planning permission draws attention to the Climate Change Act 2008 which sets a legally binding target of 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander launched a consultation in December 2024 to ask views from industry on how to deliver on the manifesto commitment to restore the 2030 phase out date for new purely petrol and diesel cars. The consultation is part of a wider push to make it easier and cheaper for drivers to charge their electric cars and follows a £2.3 billion investment from the UK government to support domestic manufacturers and consumers switch to EVs. Data shows that one in four new cars sold in November 2024 was an EV, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders – a 58% increase on November 2023. Owners are seeing the benefits with 97% saying they do not want to go back to petrol and diesel cars.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.