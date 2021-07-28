'Hardest dog breed to rehome' is defended by Staffie owners in Derbyshire who share these adorable photos
Staffordshire bull terrier owners have sprung to the defence of a breed which Chesterfield RSPCA says is sadly the hardest to rehome.
‘Lovable’, ‘docile’ and ‘soft as a brush’ were among the comments from Staffy supporters on our Facebook page.
John Land writes: “Staffies are the most lovely soft dogs going, they are fun, loving, daft and snuggly.”
Paul Brown says: “The dog will only reflect its behaviour based on its owner whatever dog it is. Staffs are amazing dogs brought up in a loving family.”
Neil Johnson posts: “Our Staffie called Snoop is like having another child. He is nearly 15 years old, he loves our kids and grandkids, they sit with him in his bed. Staffies are the most loyal dogs ever when they’re treated right.”
The owners were responding to a report from the RSPCA which said that Staffies wait 47 days to be adopted, compared to an average 37 days for other breeds.