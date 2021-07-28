'Hardest dog breed to rehome' is defended by Staffie owners in Derbyshire who share these adorable photos

‘Lovable’, ‘docile’ and ‘soft as a brush’ were among the comments from Staffy supporters on our Facebook page.

John Land writes: “Staffies are the most lovely soft dogs going, they are fun, loving, daft and snuggly.”

Paul Brown says: “The dog will only reflect its behaviour based on its owner whatever dog it is. Staffs are amazing dogs brought up in a loving family.”

Neil Johnson posts: “Our Staffie called Snoop is like having another child. He is nearly 15 years old, he loves our kids and grandkids, they sit with him in his bed. Staffies are the most loyal dogs ever when they’re treated right.”

The owners were responding to a report from the RSPCA which said that Staffies wait 47 days to be adopted, compared to an average 37 days for other breeds.

1. Lovely nature Jill Molyneux writes: "Harry, rescued by us nine years ago. He's converted a lot of people who were wary of Staffs, as he has such a lovely nature." Photo: Jill Molyneux Buy photo

2. Good looking Sarah Darkdory Dodson says: "My handsome boy, he is such a mardy baby." Photo: Sarah Darkdory Dodson Buy photo

3. Canine chums Nicola Evans posts: "My Staffie and Spocker - wouldn't change either of 'em and both absolutely fantastic with our children." Photo: Nicola Evans Buy photo

4. Lovely pet Nat Kenny writes: "They are the most loving and caring dogs if with the right person. I love my girl." Photo: Nat Kenny Buy photo