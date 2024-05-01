Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Ryder’s dog Malcolm was returned after going missing – getting lost on the moorland area covered by the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT).

Shaun wrote: “Malcolm is home! A massive thank you to The Glossop Mountain Rescue and Drone to Home for finding him!

“Also, thanks to everyone that posted comments with helpful info, links and kind words – all much appreciated.

A GMRT spokesperson said: “Happy Endings for Malcom! We were made aware of Malcom going missing and our team were in communication with the family, with our members keeping our eyes out as we went about our area.

“We’re extremely pleased to see that, following sightings reported by our team and work from Drone To Home, Malcom is now reunited with his owner after his moorland experience!”