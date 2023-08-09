News you can trust since 1855
Happy cat day - Derbyshire pet owners share pictures of their purr-fectly adorable furry friends

Cats make the purr-fect housemates for a lot of pet owners in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 21:15 BST

They don’t need to be taken on walks, they don’t take up as much space as dogs and they are far more independent.

More than a quarter of households share their homes with a puss, adding up to a staggering 8 million cats across the country.

On National Cat Day we asked our Facebook followers to post photos of their pets – and many of their stories left paw prints on our hearts.

There were owners who adopted rescue cats from the RSPCA and a touching appeal from Dawn Longden-Whiting asking people in Stonegravels, Chesterfield to look out for Jazz who disappeared 15 months ago.

Emma Kirk's photo of Dustin and El, Elaine Taylor Baines' photo of her rescue baby and Louise Vickers' photo of Honey, clockwise from top.

1. Cute cats

Emma Kirk's photo of Dustin and El, Elaine Taylor Baines' photo of her rescue baby and Louise Vickers' photo of Honey, clockwise from top. Photo: Submitted

This little kitten looks so innocent in NigelVerina Cousin's photo.

2. Cute cats

This little kitten looks so innocent in NigelVerina Cousin's photo. Photo: NigelVerina Cousins

Humph and Eddie chilling out in this photo submitted by Stacy Kirton.

3. Cute cats

Humph and Eddie chilling out in this photo submitted by Stacy Kirton. Photo: Stacy Kirton

Ralphie finds a new game in Christine Guest-Money's adorable photo.

4. Cute cats

Ralphie finds a new game in Christine Guest-Money's adorable photo. Photo: Christine Guest-Money

