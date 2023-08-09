Cats make the purr-fect housemates for a lot of pet owners in Derbyshire.

They don’t need to be taken on walks, they don’t take up as much space as dogs and they are far more independent.

More than a quarter of households share their homes with a puss, adding up to a staggering 8 million cats across the country.

On National Cat Day we asked our Facebook followers to post photos of their pets – and many of their stories left paw prints on our hearts.

There were owners who adopted rescue cats from the RSPCA and a touching appeal from Dawn Longden-Whiting asking people in Stonegravels, Chesterfield to look out for Jazz who disappeared 15 months ago.

