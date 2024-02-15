News you can trust since 1855
Half-term holiday in Derbyshire brings 10 great things to do with your family

Keeping children entertained throughout the February half-term holiday should be a breeze for families living in Derbyshire or those who are considering visiting our wonderful county.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:12 GMT

There’s plenty to do and see that will channel their energies and stimulate their minds, from enjoying the great outdoors to sheltering from whatever weather is thrown our way.

Here are some boredom-busting ideas to see your family through their break from school.

1. Half-term fun

Have a diamond day out in the 40th anniversary year of Matlock Bath's famous cable cars. Ride high over Matlock Bath, explore underground caves, hear the stories of life beneath Masson Hill or find out how these caves and hills were formed by heading for the film theatre at the Heights of Abraham. Cable cars run daily until February 26, then Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays (long weekends) only until March 18, then daily from March 22 to November 3, 2024. Book tickets at www.heightsofabraham.com

2. Matlock Bath

Become a bird expert by following a trail through Hardwick Hall's lovely Lady Spencer's Wood, armed with spotter sheets available from Visitor Reception. Young adventurers can thrive in the Stableyard where there is a mud kitchen to sculpt and revel in the fun of messy play. Activities are free but Stableyard admission fees apply. Go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk

3. Hardwick

Meet friendly animals in the farmyard at Chatsworth, including mischievous lambs, cute chicks, gorgeous guinea pigs and goats. From the farmyard you can enter a secret tunnel that takes you to the play area. There will also be free tractor trailer rides through Stand Wood. Half-term in the farmyard activities at Chatsworth run until February 25. For tickets, go to www.chatsworth.org.

4. Chatsworth

