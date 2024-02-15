There’s plenty to do and see that will channel their energies and stimulate their minds, from enjoying the great outdoors to sheltering from whatever weather is thrown our way.
Here are some boredom-busting ideas to see your family through their break from school.
1. Half-term fun
Attractions at Bolsover, Matlock Bath and Denby to keep your children entertained over the February half-term holiday. Photo: English Heritage/submitted
2. Matlock Bath
Have a diamond day out in the 40th anniversary year of Matlock Bath's famous cable cars. Ride high over Matlock Bath, explore underground caves, hear the stories of life beneath Masson Hill or find out how these caves and hills were formed by heading for the film theatre at the Heights of Abraham. Cable cars run daily until February 26, then Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays (long weekends) only until March 18, then daily from March 22 to November 3, 2024. Book tickets at www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Submitted
3. Hardwick
Become a bird expert by following a trail through Hardwick Hall's lovely Lady Spencer's Wood, armed with spotter sheets available from Visitor Reception. Young adventurers can thrive in the Stableyard where there is a mud kitchen to sculpt and revel in the fun of messy play. Activities are free but Stableyard admission fees apply. Go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: Adobe Stock/TRIocean
4. Chatsworth
Meet friendly animals in the farmyard at Chatsworth, including mischievous lambs, cute chicks, gorgeous guinea pigs and goats. From the farmyard you can enter a secret tunnel that takes you to the play area. There will also be free tractor trailer rides through Stand Wood. Half-term in the farmyard activities at Chatsworth run until February 25. For tickets, go to www.chatsworth.org. Photo: Paul Robinson