2 . Matlock Bath

Have a diamond day out in the 40th anniversary year of Matlock Bath's famous cable cars. Ride high over Matlock Bath, explore underground caves, hear the stories of life beneath Masson Hill or find out how these caves and hills were formed by heading for the film theatre at the Heights of Abraham. Cable cars run daily until February 26, then Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays (long weekends) only until March 18, then daily from March 22 to November 3, 2024. Book tickets at www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Submitted