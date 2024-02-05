Half term fun: Ecclesbourne Valley Railway hosts 'The Duke' - a family-friendly journey into railway history

All aboard the nostalgia express: 80-Year-Old 'Austerity' locomotive steams into Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.

The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway is set to embrace a touch of nostalgia this February as the iconic 80-year-old steam locomotive, "The Duke," makes a triumphant return to service. Volunteers at the railway are celebrating the New Year with the revival of this venerable machine, originally built for the British Army in 1944 by Messrs W.G. Bagnall of Stoke on Trent.

"The Duke" is one of the 377 locomotives of the "Austerity" design, known for its robustness and wartime simplicity during the Second World War. After military service, several of these locomotives found new lives on the Cromford & High Peak Railway and in the mining industry under the National Coal Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purchased from a Yorkshire colliery for preservation in 1982, "The Duke" had worked at Peak Rail for many years before being put into storage in 2000. Arriving in Wirksworth in 2010, the locomotive underwent an extensive 14-year overhaul, involving meticulous disassembly, replacement of major components, and the crafting of new parts by specialist contractors.

Steam-powered nostalgia: 'The Duke' returns for a special half term ride in Wirksworth.

Rail enthusiasts and families are invited to witness the historic locomotive back in action as it pulls passenger trains during the February half-term week from the 17th to the 25th of February.

As part of the festivities, the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway is offering a special Teddy Bear Kids Go Free promotion. Children can enjoy a complimentary steam train ride when accompanied by any fare-paying adult or concession.

Visitors to Wirksworth Station during this period can take advantage of various amenities, including the Station Cafe and Apollo Bar, serving hot and cold drinks, snacks, confectionery, and alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the Museum and Gift Shops will be open for exploration.

Ticket prices for the half-term event are as follows:

Adults: £21.50 (£19.50 online in advance)

Concessions: £19.00 (£17.00 online in advance)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children: £11.00 (£10.00 online in advance) FREE WITH TEDDY BEAR

Family (2 adults and up to 3 children): £43.00