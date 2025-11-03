A garage in a residential area of Chesterfield is poised for a new look – as a hair salon.

Amanda Seldon of 6 Little Brind Road, Upper Newbold has applied for planning permission to convert the existing integral garage for part-time use by one stylist.

A statement to Chesterfield Borough Council says that the detached property has a large driveway at the front, with two off-street car parking spaces. It is proposed that during the opening hours of the salon the homeowner will leave their car parked at a relative’s house who lives within close proximity. This will enable clients to park their vehicles on the driveway as they will generally be booked in for appointments on a one in one out basis.

The planned hours of opening will be 9am to 8pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday.

An application has been submitted to change the use of an integral garage at 6 Little Brind Road, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield to a hair salon (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Under the proposed conversion of the garage, there would be two new uPVC windows and brickwork to match the house to the front elevation, and a new entrance door for visiting clients to the side elevation.