Shaun Stevenson has been running pub tours in Chesterfield since 2019.

Pub tour guide Shaun Stevenson’s new addition will raise the spirits of people who love spooky stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chesterfield Great Haunted Pub Tour, which launches this month, is a variation of the popular tours run by Shaun since 2019.

Blind tour guide Shaun said: “The good folk of Chesterfield seem fascinated by ghost stories and the gruesome details that form their origin. We decided to concentrate on the haunted pubs and allow more time to delve deep into the historical detail and the paranormal activity, keeping it a daytime tour as some of the stories are just too scary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you’ll find out plenty about Chesterfield’s twisted history. From horrific murders to tragic fires, the stories behind the hauntings will unfold on this new tour, with each story delivered in person by Shaun.

There is the opportunity to buy a stiff drink at regular intervals during the tour, as it stops at some of the pubs still operating. Starting at the Pig & Pump, the tour takes around five hours but covers a distance of less than a mile, and is largely dog friendly.

The tour runs on selected Saturdays – May 17, June 14, July 19, August 16 and September 13.

You can turn up on the day and pay in cash, £10 per person, but it is preferred that you book and pay in advance for the discounted price of £8 per person. Call Shaun directly on 07908 183 160. For more details of all Shaun’s tours, including Bakewell and the Brampton Mile, visit www.greathistoricpubtours.co.uk