Gypsy thanks council planners for allowing him and extended family to set up caravan site in north Derbyshire

A relieved Gypsy has thanked council planners for allowing him and his extended family to settle and set up a caravan site in north Derbyshire after he claims they have been repeatedly forced to move all over the country due to a lack of available sites.

Applicant Kane Sykes, who has settled with his extended family on land off Padley Wood Lane, in Pilsley, retrospectively applied to NE Derbyshire District Council to formally change the use of the land to a residential caravan site for four Gypsy households with five caravans including no more than four static caravans or mobile homes with a new driveway, hardstanding, amenity building and fencing.

The council’s planning committee approved the application with conditions during a recent meeting after hearing about Mr Sykes’ struggles to find a site while caring for his poorly daughter who is undergoing chemotherapy and after recognising the need to help provide Gypsies and Travellers with appropriate sites.

Mr Sykes, who was armed with paperwork, told the meeting: “On the need – I have got in this paper here – years of eviction notices where we have been moved all over the country.”

He added different councils have stated there is no room on other sites and that he can prove there are problems in finding places to live with relevant letters, emails and eviction notices from across Derbyshire.

Mr Sykes – who requested his family be referred to as Gypsy – said the council’s current Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment has established a need for 15 additional sites between 2014 and 2034 with six required between 2014 and 2019 with the need for a further three pitches in each of the five year periods to 2024.

The council stated that it has the required number of Gypsy or Traveller sites for the next five years but it was concerned about the difficulties Mr Kane and his family had faced trying to find suitable sites locally.

Planning Committee Chairperson, Cllr Lee Hartshorne, who supported approval of the application, told the meeting: “I think it is going to be something that is not going to go away with the issue with Travellers and having space to settle.

“There is clearly a lack of provision from what is in the report and from what Mr Sykes has said.”

Council officers have also placed significant weight on delivering further pitches to secure the council’s supply of suitable sites beyond 2030 particularly after the applicant had set out that he has been unable to find other suitable accommodation locally.

The council also acknowledged Mr Sykes’ family has not had a settled base and this has had an impact on the family’s medical care and on the education of their children and this lifestyle is no longer tenable.

Pilsley Parish Council raised objections to the planning application including concerns about increased traffic, highways safety, the potential impact on nature, drainage and the use of a septic tank.

NE Derbyshire District Cllr Kevin Gillott, who oversees Pilsley, questioned the need for additional pitches and he was concerned permission was being granted retrospectively and he also requested conditions be considered concerning the number of vehicles, screening for the site, and waste storage.

Among submissions there were seven letters of objection with concerns about a potential strain on the area’s infrastructure, noise, the impact on heritage, and that Padley Wood Lane is narrow and cannot take further traffic.

But there were also 17 letters supporting the application and there were no objections from the Ramblers Association, Derbyshire County Council’s Rights of Way and the Coal Authority but the county council’s highways team has requested visibility splays at the site’s access point and an Environmental Health team requested information about the site’s waste disposal plans.

Letters of support stressed there is a shortage of suitable sites and everyone should have a home and Mr Sykes and his family have a connection with the area and they are not causing any problems and they were also described as a ‘delightful family’.

The council recommended approving the application due to the small scale of the site, the plans to soften the impact through planting, landscaping and ecological enhancements, and because the development is not expected to pose a severe impact on highway safety.

Cllr Hartshorne added: “I personally am in favour with the conditions put forward with some of the conditions Cllr Gillott has put in. I would be happy to let this go through with the council’s recommendations.”

But the council stressed improvements would be required including appropriate screening, replacing the current gravel entrance to the site and the installation of appropriate sanitation arrangements and that measures to encourage biodiversity and to protect a nearby wildlife site would also need to be addressed with appropriate conditions.

A council spokesperson stated: “The applicant concludes that there is not an unacceptable effect on the area and the site satisfies the council’s own criteria and is acceptable in planning terms meeting the small but significant unmet need for ethnic Gypsy and Traveller sites and there are no alternative sites available now.”