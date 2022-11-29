Gypsy family’s stay on Derbyshire council car park limited by ‘secret’ deal

Traveller's site at Matlock railway station car park.

A Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting heard that there is a verbal agreement between Cllr Garry Purdy and The Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath.

This agreement, which was made in private and without the knowledge or consent of the council, taxpayers and the other 38 councillors, will limit the homeless Gypsy family to just over nine weeks on the Matlock Bath station coach park.

The family, who the council owe a legal duty to accommodate, would need to be moved to another site after January 31 in a bid to avoid an impact on the tourist trade in the area coming out of winter.

It was confirmed in the meeting that the family in question, who identify as Romani Gypsy, have already been moved to the Matlock Bath site from the Clifton Road coach park in Ashbourne after spending the summer and autumn on the plot.

Opposition councillors sought to change this agreement to a more open-ended one, that the family would be allowed to stay in Matlock Bath until a suitable alternative site – temporary or permanent – was adopted.

James McLaughlin, the council’s director of corporate and customer services and monitoring officer, said the authority would need to have adopted another site by Christmas to obtain a court eviction order in time to move the family on from the end of January.

Cllr Mike Ratcliffe, leader of the council’s Labour Group, said the “verbal agreement” between Cllr Purdy and the Heights of Abraham owner dated back to 2019/2020 to avoid disruption to the coach parking facilities and views for visitors.

He chose to support the temporary plan, saying: “Of course this is not the complete answer but it is perhaps the first step in moving towards an acceptable, even if temporary solution for all involved, and not least the Travellers themselves.”

Cllr Steve Wain questioned: “Are we as an organisation putting the profits possibly of one company in Matlock Bath above the welfare of these homeless people in the middle of winter?” He said the deadline should be until March 31, calling the January date “absurd”.

Cllr Steve Flitter, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat Group, claimed he and other councillors received a “threatening” email from Cllr Purdy “using language like ‘not over my dead body’ in relation to the Matlock Bath site.

He questioned: “What right has the leader of this council got to have a verbal agreement with another business? That should have come to council.”

Cllr Flitter said he was “angry” at the way members of the council may have been influenced by the email from the authority’s leader.

Cllr Ratcliffe intimated that a potential permanent site in Matlock Bath would be “on stream” in February, and other currently unnamed sites were were being investigated.

