Gypsy family get the green light to site four static caravans on rural land in north Derbyshire
North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee has approved an application by Kane Sykes for four static caravans/mobile homes, construction of driveway, laying of hardstanding and erection of an amenity building on land north of Padley Wood Lane and east of Stretton View, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Sixteen letters of support from members of the public included one from Tom Hill of Chesterfield who wrote: “Anyone who is trying to make a home for themselves and their family should be helped whatever community they are from and pitches are also in need everywhere.” Correspondence from Gary Hewitt of Danesmoor stated: “A delightful family whom I've spoken to on multiple occasions, always polite and friendly and just trying to make a home. They should be allowed to do that in 2024.”
The parish council objected to the application on various grounds including that Padley Wood Lane was a bridleway used by pedestrians, cylists and horse riders and that extra traffic would pose a safety risk. The council cited several inaccuracies in the application details such as the incorrect commencement date, misrepresentation of vehicular access and omissions regarding trees and hedges.
Councillor Kevin Gillott, ward member for Pilsley and Morton, said: “The application is for residential accommodation and the applicant makes clear that in submitting this application he does so because he now wishes to have a more settled basis for himself stating that their “current lifestyle is no longer tenable.” Should the committee accept that assertion, I would ask that a condition is included to return the site to its current state if he, his family and extended family, decide to leave the site.”
