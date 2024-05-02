Gypsy family get the green light to site four static caravans on rural land in north Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee has approved an application by Kane Sykes for four static caravans/mobile homes, construction of driveway, laying of hardstanding and erection of an amenity building on land north of Padley Wood Lane and east of Stretton View, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Sixteen letters of support from members of the public included one from Tom Hill of Chesterfield who wrote: “Anyone who is trying to make a home for themselves and their family should be helped whatever community they are from and pitches are also in need everywhere.” Correspondence from Gary Hewitt of Danesmoor stated: “A delightful family whom I've spoken to on multiple occasions, always polite and friendly and just trying to make a home. They should be allowed to do that in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parish council objected to the application on various grounds including that Padley Wood Lane was a bridleway used by pedestrians, cylists and horse riders and that extra traffic would pose a safety risk. The council cited several inaccuracies in the application details such as the incorrect commencement date, misrepresentation of vehicular access and omissions regarding trees and hedges.

District planners have given consent to an application for a Gypsy family to site four static caravans on land at Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley