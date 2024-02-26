Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An agent acting for Steve Rye of Tibshelf Investments has submitted an application to Bolsover District Council seeking change of use consent for The Crown on Main Street, Tibshelf.

Floor, spinning and aerobics/pilates studios are included in the proposal as is off-road parking. Under the plan, part of the ground floor would be demolished and there would be minor external and internal works.

The 18th century coaching inn has been vacant for two years and been on sale/lease since September 2022. A heritage statement to the council said: “Internally the building is in a poor condition, both physically and aesthetically and not fit for purpose in terms of modern facilities required by customers.”