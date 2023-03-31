Gulliver’s Kingdom now serves Matlock Meadows ice cream following a visit by the theme park manager Hannah Marsden to Masson Farm where Josh Dakins, his parents and brother produce the artisan Italian-style gelato.

Hannah, 34, said: “I visited the farm to have a chat with Josh and he gave me a full tour along with some samples to take away. I was hooked. It really is the best ice cream in town!

“It’s extremely important for local businesses to support one another and ice cream and theme parks fit perfectly together, particularly as we are both family businesses founded in this area. We’re thrilled to have Matlock Meadows ice cream at Gulliver’s Kingdom and we’re sure our guests will be too.”

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver's Kingdom, with Josh Dakin whose family run Matlock Meadows ice cream business at Masson Farm.

Both Josh and Hannah grew up in Matlock and are former pupils of All Saints Primary School and Highfields Secondary School.

The Dakins have farmed at Masson Farm since the 1930s and use milk from their own dairy herd to make the ice cream. Josh, 32, said: “I’m really proud to supply local places and Gulliver’s Kingdom is right on our doorstep. From where the cows graze at the top of our hill, Gulliver’s Kingdom is literally over the other side. The ice cream guests will be eating is made less than a mile away.

“The main reason for making ice cream was to make some money out of milk and keep the farm going. We’ve had some really hard times but it’s at the point now where the ice cream is paying the wages on the farm and some of the bills and every year we’re expanding. My little lad’s eight and he’s already decided he’s going to make ice cream!”

A trip to Lake Garda in Italy 12 years ago inspired the family to start making Italian-style gelato. It has an ice cream parlour and coffee shop open Fridays 11am to 4.30pm (during term time).