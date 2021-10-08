Guide Dogs charity to celebrate 90th birthday in Chesterfield this weekend after surviving pandemic plight

Kay, a Guide Dogs Chesterfield volunteer, and ambassador dog Val at a fundraiser in Bolsover.

The Chesterfield branch will be marking the occasion this Saturday in Hasland.

Like most charities, Guide Dogs UK faced difficulties due to the pandemic.

From March 2020 their ability to stage events was restricted and nationally, they suffered a near £4 million drop in community fundraising.

Gabbie Pattison, the Volunteer Branch Organiser for Chesterfield, said this impact was felt locally, with their income falling by 61 per cent

“In 2019, Guide Dogs Chesterfield raised £52,000 across 111 events. However, in 2020, that fell to £20,000, which was a very poor year for us.”

Beyond the financial effects, Mrs Pattison also said Covid restrictions were especially tough on the visually impaired.

“Visually impaired people were suddenly in a situation where they didnt know what to do – they couldn’t go out because they can’t socially distance, they couldn’t get shopping delivered because they were told they weren’t vulnerable.

“We have a lady in Hasland who’s completely blind, and when she went into town she was met with barriers and things that weren’t there before, which confused her guide dog.

“Some of our visually impaired people came in for anger and abuse- it’s a shame people couldn’t think about how it would feel to lose your sight.”

However, Mrs Pattison said the dedication of their Chesterfield volunteers helped get visually impaired people through the worst of the pandemic.

“Luckily we have some amazing volunteers and we rallied round, even when many were shielding themselves- we had to step up because that was the only way to support them.

“It was very hard, but I’m extremely proud of our volunteers who kept going all the way through, and we’re now getting back out there.”

Saturday’s celebration will take place between 2pm and 4.30pm at Hasland Methodist Church on Hampton Street. There will be stalls by local crafters, refreshments, a tombola and handmade dog treats.