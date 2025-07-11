Growing up in Derbyshire: We take a nostalgic journey through 33 retro photos that capture life during the 1990s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
We’ve turned the clock back to the age of Cool Britannia and Britpop as we look at life in the nineties across Derbyshire in our latest retro gallery.

It was the decade that brought us girl power, new technology, some great music, films and television, as well as memorable fashion trends – but what was life like for the people of Derbyshire in the 1990s?

This collection of photos charts the happy times from Scout and Guide events to carnivals and celebrations but also looks back at the changing streets scenes, protests and the tragic Littlewoods fire which claimed the lives of two people.

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, Derbyshire, July 1990

1. Scout and Guide Camp

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, Derbyshire, July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, Derbyshire, July 1990

2. Happy campers

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, Derbyshire, July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Edwina Curry visits Midland Railway centre, 1990

3. Edwina Curry

Edwina Curry visits Midland Railway centre, 1990 Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Santa arriving at Pioneer Playland, December 1990, The American Adventure

4. The American Adventure

Santa arriving at Pioneer Playland, December 1990, The American Adventure Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireBritpop
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice