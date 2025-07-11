It was the decade that brought us girl power, new technology, some great music, films and television, as well as memorable fashion trends – but what was life like for the people of Derbyshire in the 1990s?
This collection of photos charts the happy times from Scout and Guide events to carnivals and celebrations but also looks back at the changing streets scenes, protests and the tragic Littlewoods fire which claimed the lives of two people.
1. Scout and Guide Camp
Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, Derbyshire, July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Happy campers
Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, Derbyshire, July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Edwina Curry
Edwina Curry visits Midland Railway centre, 1990 Photo: Johnston Press
4. The American Adventure
Santa arriving at Pioneer Playland, December 1990, The American Adventure Photo: Johnston Press
