Growing up in Chesterfield: 45 of the best retro photos take you back to the 1960s

We’ve taken another look back to the Swinging Sixties with some great black and white pictures showing how the town has changed.

It was one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history, marked by a number of significant social movements.

Our collection includes images of the changing street scene and devlopments, events, football teams and the day Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire was engulfed in flames after a fire was sparked by an electrical fault.

1 . The Shambles Chesterfield - a view of the Shambles on 6th December 1966. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Horns Bridge A cyclist can be seen passing under Horns Bridge, Derby Road, Chesterfield in around 1960. Photo: Chesterfield Library\J Cannam Photo Sales

3 . Great Central Station Retro Chesterfield - Great Central Station, view to the town centre 1960. Photo: Chesterfield photographic Societ Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield Road Chesterfield Road including Scarsdale Methodist Church and Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-operative Society, around 1960. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales