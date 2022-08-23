Growing concern for welfare of missing Chesterfield man
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Chesterfield man as concerns grow for his welfare.
Damion Rough, 42, was last seen in Belmont Drive, Staveley, at around 10am on Saturday, August 20.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of stocky build with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officers said they are growing concerned for his Damion’s welfare as they shared an appeal to find him today (Tuesday, August 23).
Most Popular
-
1
Payroll clerk splurged on Mulberry handbags after £50,000 Chesterfield firm theft
-
2
House of the Dragon: Derbyshire to star in new Game of Thrones prequel
-
3
Care home near Chesterfield ordered to make improvements amid concern over staff conduct and resident safety
-
4
Teenager hospitalised after suffering possible stab wound in Derbyshire park attack
-
5
Sloshed disgruntled ex-employee caused mayhem at luxury Derbyshire hotel
Read More
If you have seen Damion, or know where he may be, contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 280 of August 22.
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website or use the online contact form
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.