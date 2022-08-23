News you can trust since 1855
Growing concern for welfare of missing Chesterfield man

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Chesterfield man as concerns grow for his welfare.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:58 pm

Damion Rough, 42, was last seen in Belmont Drive, Staveley, at around 10am on Saturday, August 20.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of stocky build with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers said they are growing concerned for his Damion’s welfare as they shared an appeal to find him today (Tuesday, August 23).

If you have seen Damion, or know where he may be, contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 280 of August 22.

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website or use the online contact form

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.

