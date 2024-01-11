Greggs: 160 new stores set to open in 2024 - as plans for Derbyshire's first drive-thru Greggs revealed
The High Street bakery chain has announced plans to open between 140 and 160 new stores across the UK, today on January 10.
The first seven locations have been revealed – with Greggs stores to welcome first customers in the next few weeks in Cambridge, Mold, London, Walker, Cwmbran, Sale and Barrow-in-Furness.
The majority of the new locations have not been confirmed yet – and the chain said will be revealed later in the year.
This comes just a month after a planning application for the first drive-thru Greggs in Derbyshire has been submitted to the Erewash Borough Council.
If approved, the popular bakery chain will welcome drivers near the busy M1 Sandiacre Interchange roundabout. The plans also include a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop for the site, alongside over 30 parking spaces.