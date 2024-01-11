Greggs: 160 new stores set to open in 2024 - as plans for Derbyshire's first drive-thru Greggs revealed

Greggs has revealed plans to open up to 160 stores in 2024, after launching 220 new stores across the country last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Street bakery chain has announced plans to open between 140 and 160 new stores across the UK, today on January 10.

The first seven locations have been revealed – with Greggs stores to welcome first customers in the next few weeks in Cambridge, Mold, London, Walker, Cwmbran, Sale and Barrow-in-Furness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of the new locations have not been confirmed yet – and the chain said will be revealed later in the year.

Greggs has revealed plans to open up to 160 stores in 2024, after launching 220 new Greggs across the country last year.

This comes just a month after a planning application for the first drive-thru Greggs in Derbyshire has been submitted to the Erewash Borough Council.