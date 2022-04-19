Green light to transform old north Derbyshire job centre into betting shop

Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Ltd will now alter the use of the unit on Market Street, Clay Cross, to open a new Betfred bookmakers on the site.

Betfred said it needs a larger premises than the one it currently operates in Clay Cross and sought permission to make the move further down Market Street from its current home.

A statement submitted with the application said: “The existing store is smaller than the application property and Betfred require a larger premises to meet demand.

"The proposal therefore seeks a relocation of Betfred’s existing bookmaker business within Market Street and would not result in any additional bookmakers’ business within the town centre.

“Relocation of Betfred’s business within the town centre will retain a local business, staff employment and bring a vacant unit back into use within Market Street which supports economic growth principles in national and local planning policy; furthermore, the existing Betfred Unit will be marketed to accommodate a new tenant.”

North East Derbyshire District Council has now granted planning approval, with a number of conditions.

The betting shop will be allowed to open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 10pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.