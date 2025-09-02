Green light for proposed apartments and retail units in former Eyres furniture store building in Chesterfield

Controversial plans to convert the former Eyres furniture store building in the heart of Chesterfield into 20 residential flats and 10 retail units have been approved by the borough council.

The application, submitted by Mr Aslam of 655 Queens Road, Sheffield, proposes one and two bedroom apartments on the first, second and third floors. Small commercial units, one of which would be a cafe with kitchen, are planned for the ground floor of the Holywell Street premises.

Critics of the scheme have raised various objections including overdevelopment, potential traffic congestion and no designated car parking space.

Rachel Fleming stated in a letter to the council: “The location of the proposed development is adjacent to a really busy road, hosting some of Chesterfield’s busiest bars, pubs and clubs. Many noisy people walk past the development site, often fighting and shouting.

"The Blue Bell opens at 10am in the morning, with Vibe open until 6am so noise is almost 24hrs a day. Police and ambulance sirens are often heard several times a night. Vibe has an outside disco during the summer and noisy queues until 6am.

“Other businesses that will affect this development include Punch Bowl, Rosie O'Learys, Winding Wheel, Best Kebab, Ritzys, Einsteins etc. All these businesses employ many staff.

“The council has a duty of care to ensure future residents reside in habitable homes. It’s not good enough to say they should realise how noisy it will be before they move in.”

Hepworth Acoustics carried out a noise survey between 12:20 on Friday, February 21 and 12:00 on Monday, February, 24, 2025 using automated monitoring equipment. The company’s report stated: “The noise survey indicated that the noise climate at the site is predominantly due to road traffic, but there is some noise associated with the licensed premises and pedestrians in the evening/early night-time on Fridays and Saturdays. Indeed, noise levels in the early part of the night on Friday and Saturday were found to be higher than in the day.”

Sound insulation enhancements to the building as part of the renovation work were recommended by Hepworth Acoustics in its noise impact assessment statement.