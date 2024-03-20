Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster has given the go-ahead for a new Police Station in Killamarsh to be built on the site of the current station where the local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be based.

Building works are pencilled in to start in April for the £1.6m project, which will see a modern purpose-built station. While building works are underway to demolish the current building and construct the new one, officers will be relocated temporarily to Staveley and Dronfield.

The building is anticipated to be completed towards the end of January 2025.

The plans to build a new police station in Killamarsh have been approved and works are set to begin next month. Pictured are Cllr John Windle, Cllr Steve Clough, Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster, Cllr Tony Lacey, Sgt David Wilson (SNT) and Deputy Commissioner Robert Flatley.

The Commissioner, Angelique Foster, said: "This is good news for local residents and good news for the local Safer Neighbourhood Team based there. It ensures that officers will remain based in the heart of the Killamarsh community, visible and accessible, which is what people want to see.

"Importantly, the new building will meet all the functional and technological requirements, and provide the modern facilities required to deliver the Neighbourhood Policing function in the Killamarsh area for the next 60 years.

"We are replacing a building that is no longer fit for purpose, with a new facility built to the latest standards of energy efficiency. Heating will be provided via air source heat pumps and the building will generate some of its own electricity via photovoltaic panels on the roof. This is in-line with my commitment to sustainability and greener ways of working.

"I have been clear that I believe our officers and staff must be provided with the facilities, resources and equipment they need to carry out their duties effectively. That includes police stations and police bases that are fit for purpose.