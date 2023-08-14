News you can trust since 1855
Green light for new coffee shop in Derbyshire town

A businesswoman has succeeded in her bid for planning permission to turn a former print shop into a coffee shop/bistro in a Derbyshire town.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:58 BST

Bolsover District Council has passed an application by Samantha Quinton of Coffizz Ltd to convert the premises at 1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook.

Mrs Quinton plans to serve hot and cold snacks to eat in or take away.

A pavement licence has been granted which will allow tables and chairs to be placed outside the premises.

