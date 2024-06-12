Green light for new bar plan in Chesterfield's former bank building

By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:23 BST
Plans for a new bar in a prominent building in Chesterfield have been given the green light.

The borough council has given change of use consent for Bank Chambers on Stephenson Place, permission for internal alterations and the replacement of a window with a door to serve as an emergency exit onto Cavendish Street.

Formerly the home of the Royal Bank of Scotland who took it over from Williams and Glyn’s Bank, the building has been empty for two years. The property was built in 1907 and is regarded as a fine example of Edwardian baroque architecture.

Commenting on the plan, Chesterfield Civic Society said: “Very pleased to see this listed building being brought back into use in a way that safeguards its features."

The application was submitted by David Gaine on behalf of DAT Bars.

