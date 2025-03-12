Plans to demolish a redundant village pub and erect apartments in its place have been approved.

Gurinder Matoon’s proposal for the site of the closed Commercial Inn, at Bridge Street, Pilsley is to build a two-storey red brick building containing 10 one-bedroom apartments. His plan has been given the green light by North East Derbyshire District Council.

A Section 106 agreement between the council, the applicant and the mortgagee has been drawn up with the deed stating that the sum of £2,987.60 is index linked to improvements at Morton Road Playground.

On behalf the parish council, Kath Gruber pledged support for the application. She wrote: “Should the development proceed and if it attracts S106 funding the council would like those monies to be assigned to Morton Road Recreation Ground which is approximately 500m from the development site. This is because the council has plans to improve Morton Road Playground (previously called Pilsley Green) which includes the development of a new football pitch. Could the S106 monies be assigned to either pay for this (although anticipated costs likely to be in excess of £6500), or, be assigned as a contribution to this football pitch?”

An application to demolish the Commercial Inn and build a residential care and nursing home was refused by the district planning authority in 2018. Mr Malhoon applied in 2023 for permission to build a three-storey block of one and two bedroom flats which was considered by a council officer to be out of keeping with the single and occasionally two-storey nature of the street scene.