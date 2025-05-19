Bolsover District Council has issued a conditional planning permission for a food trailer at a popular tourist attraction site.

A planning application for a small mobile catering trailer within the curtilage of Bolsover Castle received a go-ahead from the Bolsover District Council on May 7.

The plans, first submitted to the council by English Heritage Trust on March 4, will see the mobile food vendor located on an external grassed area, within the Bolsover Castle scheduled monument.

The land is a part of the Grade I Registered Park & Garden and Bolsover Conservation Area, and lies within the setting of the Bolsover Castle Grade I listed buildings.

The planning documents specify that the trailer will be painted dark red and will measure 4.08m in length and 2.13m in width with a height of 2.6m.

The unit will be in temporary use and will be moved to different locations within the site as necessary with two possible locations are proposed in the application.

Before granting the conditional permission for the plans, Bolsover District Council consulted The Gardens Trust and Historic England.

In their comment, Gardens Trust said: “Bolsover Castle RPG consists of pleasure grounds with an enclosed garden and a viewing terrace and platform laid out during the period circa 1608-40 with additions and repairs of circa 1660.

“Whilst we acknowledge this is a small application, likely to result in less than substantial harm to the Grade I registered historic landscape at the lowest end of the scale, there are a number of inaccuracies and omissions in the submission documents we wish to bring to your notice.

"We would therefore advise that, should Bolsover District Council consider the submitted information is inaccurate or lacking, further clarification should be sought, and we request to remain included in any future consultation.”

A comment issued by Historic England reads: “We have no objection to the application but would advise that controls on locations and timescales are agreed to mitigate impacts on the heritage assets.

“The trailer would add to the modern paraphernalia within the castle site and there could - in certain locations - be some visual intrusion affecting how the historic character of the monument, listed buildings, and park and garden are appreciated.

“Given the size and design of the trailer, and the use and management of the site, the negative impacts of this would not be high and could be managed through the appropriate selection of locations and limiting the time spent in each spot.”

“We do not have an objection with the trailer being moved around the site so as long as it is not kept in one position for an extended period of time. It should not however be placed within the inner bailey /Fountain Garden, which is one of the most sensitive parts of the site, or within the interior footprints of the standing ruins.”