The East Midlands will benefit from a £2bn investment in local transport – which will support the long-stalled Chesterfield to Staveley Regeneration Route bypass.

The bypass was “indefinitely” paused in late 2023 by Derbyshire County Council pending Government support with the projected skyrocketing to £166 million.

Its future hinged on support from Government which, under the Labour administration, is continuing a review of any new spending on major projects – including the regeneration routes.

Announcing transport funding for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire from 2027 until 2032, Claire Ward, East Midlands Mayor agreed that the £2 billion was effectively a “green light” for the project, pending remaining business case and ground investigation studies.

The bypass will start at the Sainsbury's roundabout and end at Hall Lane in Staveley.

She said: “Should all of those things be right and the business case stack up then this is the kind of project that I would want to see that money going towards.

“This is one of the projects that we specifically mentioned to the treasury as part of making the case for this money.

“This is a very positive sign for the Chesterfield/Staveley bypass subject to other parts of the business case stacking up. It is good news.”

Other major schemes in Derbyshire which were scrapped by the current Government were two planned railway redevelopment schemes for the former Barrow Hill line through Staveley and the Ivanhoe line through Castle Gresley.

These schemes before they were scrapped, were at business case level and priced at up to £113.8 million for Barrow Hill and up to £186 million for Ivanhoe – totalling just under £300 million – a sixth of the £2 billion fund.

Ms Ward said these national schemes would be of interest to the Department for Transport, detailing: “We will be looking at all of our transport opportunities, that is why over the coming months we will be developing a transport plan.

“Along with discussing with the Department for Transport the projects that they will be interested in developing. This is a fantastic boost of confidence to the East Midlands.”

Announcing £2 billion in transport funding for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire from 2027 until 2032, Claire Ward, East Midlands Mayor, said priority one was for a “mass transit” link between Derby and Nottingham.

Asked about the potential for a tramlink, Ms Ward said: “We haven’t got details on that yet because we are clearly at the very beginning of thinking about our transport plan.

“What we are expressing to Government is our ambition for the development of that corridor.

“We know it will allow us to get significant growth not just across Derby and Nottingham but Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire as well.”

Commenting on the funding plans unveiled by the Chancellor East Midlands Chamber Director of Policy and Insight Richard Blackmore said: “While improving infrastructure is desperately needed and certainly a welcome boost for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, it’s essential that there’s a fair and balanced approach to upgrading transport links that brings economic growth across all of the wider East Midlands region.

“Projects that would upgrade Leicester and Leicestershire’s transport links must not be overlooked, in just the same way that electrification of the Midland Mainline should not have stalled, but for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire the creation of new jobs, new homes and improved connectivity is a good step forward.”