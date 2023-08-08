‘Great success’ as match to support Derbyshire grandad suffering from cancer smashes fundraising target

Matlock Town Gladiators Under 10s took on Tansley Under 10s on Tuesday, August 1 in a bid to raise funds for both Ashgate Hospice and Diabetes UK.

Ashgate supports grandad and life long Gladiators fan, Steve Knowles, 72, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine inoperable terminal cancer last year.

The event also raised funds for Diabetes UK to support Steve’s grandson Finley, eight, who plays for the team and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last July, just a month before his grandad’s diagnosis.

'The Farlie Mooredge Charity Shield' match was hosted at the Matlock Town Football Club ground in Causeway Lane and raised £5,600 – nearly doubling the target of £3,000.

The name was chosen by Steve after he and his wife Ann started their married life together at Farley and now live at Mooredge. The spelling of Farley was changed to represent the couple’s grandchildren Finley and Charlie, 5.

Matlock Town Under 10s won 6-2 and Finley was presented with the man-of-the-match trophy.

Sadly Steve could not attend as he was admitted to hospital a day before.

Following the match, Twenty Ten café and bar in Dale Road served food and Anne, Steve’s wife, presented both teams with medals and thanked the boys.

Julie Allen, Steve’s daughter-in-law and Finley’s mum, said: “The event was a great success. So many friends and family came to show their support and helped boost the pot by sales of raffle tickets.

"Unfortunately my father in law had been admitted to hospital the day before the event which he was extremely upset about. We sent him videos and photos of the match and the presentation.”

“The boys played fantastically and again another great turn out as the pub was very busy. Twenty Ten put on amazing food for both teams and friends and families."

Gladiators Under 10s coach Kev Troughton said the team hope to hold 'The Farlie Mooredge Charity Shield' annually to support more families and charities in the future.